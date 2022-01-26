Meet the remarkable women saving and improving the lives of those in Kern County

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan visits several Dignity Health hospitals in Kern County to meet some of the women working every day to improve the health and wellbeing of our community. In addition to the Remarkable Women campaign with KGET and Clinica Sierra Vista, Dignity Health wanted to highlight the women working in healthcare-related professions for the positive impact they have on the lives of others.

Toni Harper, Vice President of Philanthropy at Mercy Hospitals, says a Remarkable Woman is someone who “authentically gives to the needs of others without the expectation of having anything in return.”

Donna Sharp, Regional Director of Special Needs and Community Outreach, Alison McGhee, Manager of Respiratory Care Services at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, and Catherine Gay, Secretary of the Friends of Mercy Foundation Board were all nominated by Dignity Health for its Remarkable Women honor.

To learn more about Dignity Health and its involvement in the community, visit the website.