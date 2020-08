BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hosts of the Hello Bakersfield Podcast talked about the local podcast that explores the people, places and culture of Bakersfield on Wednesday.

Andrae Gonzales, Jesus Gonzalez, Carla Barrientos and Rachel Magnus spoke to Studio 17’s Vanessa Dillon about what inspired them to collaboratively start the podcast.

You can listen to Hello Bakersfield on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.