Sponsored content by Y-Empowerment.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to the first graduating class of Y-Empowerment’s Peer-to-Peer Mentorship Program.

Y-Empowerment wants to help foster youth, by providing the tools necessary to the children, so they have a chance to overcome their adversities. The Peer-to-Peer Mentorship program is built to provide guidance, motivation, emotional support, and role modeling. “12-week program is to become a mentor is very fun and educational, the more kids we have who are trained to understand, sympathize, or even just listen to their peers, the better chance these kids have to have a healthier life,” said the graduating mentors.

