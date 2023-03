Sponsored content by Dignity Health & Clinica Sierra Vista.

All month long we’ll be sharing the stories of our four finalists in this year’s search Studio 17, Wednesday afternoons, and this finalist paints a pretty picture of what it means to create a more beautiful community.

Studio 17 honors Remarkable Woman, Iva Fendrick, a local painter in Kern County. With each brush stroke Iva Fendrick creates beauty not only on the canvas, but in her community.