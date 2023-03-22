Presented by Dignity Health & Clinica Sierra Vista.

For Women’s History Month KGET, Dignity Health, and Clinica Sierra Vista want to recognize Remarkable Women in our community.

We’ve been sharing the stories of our four finalists every Wednesday this month on STUDIO 17.

Today we have the story of our fourth finalist… a woman in the business of hope.

Debbie Ormonde organized Light a Candle for a Loved One, to minister to those who’ve lost a family member or friend to drugs and to celebrate those beating addiction.

