Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Connor Long of the Bakersfield Animal Care Center about Phoebe, the 7-month-old Husky/Pitbull mix who is up for adoption.

Long says Phoebe has been at the shelter for over a month, much longer than normal for most puppies to go without being adopted.

To learn more about Phoebe and check out the other dogs up for adoption, visit the Animal Care Center website.