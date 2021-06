Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan meets Padme, the 2-year-old blue pitbull mix, who is up for adoption at Marley’s Mutts.

Dylan Decant, Ranch Rescue Technician from Marley’s Mutts, says “she matches the energy of every dog she’s with. If she’s with a calm dog, she’s calm, or if she’s with a hyper dog, she’ll run around and be excited.

To learn more about Padme and the other dogs up for adoption at Marley’s Mutts, click here.