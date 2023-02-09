KGET 17
by: Bakersfield Animal Care Center
Posted: Feb 9, 2023 / 08:59 AM PST
Updated: Feb 9, 2023 / 08:59 AM PST
Bakersfield Animal Care Center is in studio to talk about their waved adoption fees through Valentine’s Day.
Find out more about Bailey and other adoptable dogs here.
