Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Connor Long with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center about Olive, the adorable dog she met a few weeks ago on the show, who is still looking for a family.

“She’s got a crazy, fun personality. We thought she would fly out the door because she is so personable. Unfortunately, she’s been here at the shelter for about two months,” Long says.

To learn more about Olive and the other dogs available for adoption, visit the Animal Care Center website.