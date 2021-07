Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Dylan Decant, Ranch Rescue Technician at Marley’s Mutts about the dog of the week, Mud.

Mud is a female pitbull who originally came from Beruit, Lebanon, where Marley’s Mutts is connected with resue efforts and was able to bring her to the U.S.

