Meet KGET’s County Fair Animals Photo Contest Winner!

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair might’ve been cancelled this year, but Kern County FFA students didn’t let that stop them from raising their livestock.

KGET TV-17 hosted a photo contest where one lucky student won a gift card, courtesy of Chevron.

Angel Renterria and her pig, Chicken, won this year’s contest.

Renterria stopped by Studio 17 on Monday to share her experience as this year’s winner and to tell us what it was like raising Chicken, the pig who learned how to sit for treats!