Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Connor Long with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center to learn about Goldie, the extremely well-behaved German Shepard that is up for adoption.

Saturday, Sept. 18th is the annual Clear the Shelters event where all adoption fees are waived. It’s the perfect time to add a new furry friend to your family.

The event begins at 8 a.m. at 201 S Mt Vernon Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93307. For more information, click here.