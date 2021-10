Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan is joined by the Communication Engagement Coordinator for the Bakersfield Animal Care Center, Nicole Gitzke to feature another pet of the week.

Arlow is now ready for adoption and is a 3-year-old neutered Pit Bull mix. He has been at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center since the end of July. His Adoption ID # is A124588. For more information on Arlow or the Bakersfield Animal Care Center visit their website or their Instagram.