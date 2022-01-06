Measles cases are on the rise in the U.S. Are you in need of a measles booster?

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Dr. Crystal Carney with Dignity Health about the importance of measles prevention through vaccines.

Studies have shown an increase in measles cases in the United States. “A result of high vaccination rates in general, measles hasn’t been widespread in the United States for more than a decade. The United States had about 30 cases of measles in 2004 but more than 600 cases in 2014. Most of these cases originated outside the country and occurred in people who were unvaccinated or who didn’t know whether or not they had been vaccinated,” said Carney.

Something that is more common than people realize is that your measles vaccine could wear off as you get older. About 10% of the population actually requires a measles booster dose to increase their protection.

For more information visit the Dignity Health website or call 661-324-7070.