Shannon MacNeil is joined by Peter Vavra, Director of Franchise Operations with The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. Vavra tells us all about their new drinks for the summer:

Iced Mango Matcha Latte – A colorful drink featuring delicate layers of mango syrup and milk that perfectly complement our new, pure Matcha, creating a truly irresistible combination. The pure Matcha is sourced from the region of Shizuoka, Japan, which is renowned for producing the finest Japanese green tea. It can easily be customized with plant-based milk.



Matcha Cookies & Cream Ice Blended® drink – The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf’s premium Matcha, blended with iconic creamy vanilla. Every sip of this deliciously smooth drink is complemented by the addition of decadent cookie pieces.



Mint Chocolate Ice Blended® drink – This wonderfully sweet and satisfying drink is inspired by a summertime ice cream favorite, it features The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf’s mint and rich chocolate syrups, perfectly complemented by a generous topping of whipped cream, cookie crumbs, and dark-chocolate drizzle. Perfect as a treat any time of day and for all ages. For those who want a little kick, the drink is available with freshly brewed espresso extract.