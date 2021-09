Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Daphna Levy, marriage, relationship, and life coach, about the importance of working with as a team with your partner to best approach parenting.

Levy says it is important to teach your kids the importance of having responsibilities at a young age: “Raise your children to be helpful and contribute to the family in their actions. Let them participate.”



To learn more and to contact our Marriage Coach, click here.