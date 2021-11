Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Daphna Levy, life, relationship, and marriage coach, about some of the dos and don’ts of dating during the holidays.

Levy says the busy holidays shouldn’t negate your search for a potential partner: “Holidays are the ‘dessert’ of life, they are not the ‘main dish.’ They are extra, on top of work, career, obligations. If you are looking for a relationship, don’t pause your efforts until after the holidays.”

To learn more and to seek counseling, click here.