Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan asks Daphna Levy, marriage, relationship, and life coach, about the many faux pas that go into holiday shopping for your partner and other special people in your life.

Levy says the holidays are not a time to stress over material items: “the main thing is to have a joyous time. It’s a time to be with your family, but really is a time to just enjoy being with your partner.”

To learn more and to seek counseling, click here.