Marriage Coach: conquering anxiety and other stresses in 2022

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Daphna Levy, our life, marriage, and relationship coach, about how to handle anxieties and other negative feelings that could be holding you back from reaching your goals.

Levy says taking care of your physical health plays a major role in how you are able to handle your mental health. When you aren’t taking care of your overall health, your relationship is likely to suffer: “You are impatient, you are quick to anger, you may fight about small things. You must take care of yourself first.”

To seek counseling and to learn more, click here.