Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan speaks to relationship coach Daphna Levy about the metaphor of the Garden of Love and what that means for maintaining your relationship.

Levy explains, “a relationship is like a garden. If you nurture it, it blossoms. If you neglect it, it wilts and dies. That’s what I call in my book the ‘Garden of Love’.

For more information reach out to Daphna Levy on her website or call her at 661-374-3790.