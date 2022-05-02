Sponsored Content by Today Cleaners.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Dylan Decant, Ranch Rescue Technician at Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue, about today’s pet of the week.

Decant featured Jack, a mini Malinois mix who is almost two years old: “Everything you’d want and need in the breed you will find in Jack. He’s driven, playful, determined, intelligent, and has the all-day energy active households are looking for. A true Malinois!”

For more information about Jack and the other dogs up for adoption, click here.