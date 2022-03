Sponsored Content by Today Cleaners.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Zach Skow, founder of Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue about the pet of the week, Zorrii who is a 4-year-old Pitbull mix.

Zorrii does great with other dogs; she displays high levels of patience and easily matches the energy of those around her, human and animal alike. “Plus she thinks she is a lap dog,” said Skow.

To learn more about Zorrii and the other dogs up for adoption, click here.