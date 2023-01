Sponsored Content by Todays Cleaners.

Studio 17’s Kait Hill talks to Dylan Decant, Ranch Rescue Technician with Marley’s Mutts, to tell us more about today’s featured pet, Walter.

Walter is a large, two-year-old White Shepherd. We’re told he’s very sweet, walks well and loves to play fetch. A moderately active family would be most ideal, and they would love if there were kids in the picture.

To learn more about Walter, other adoptable dogs and to learn more about Marley’s Mutts click here.