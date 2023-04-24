Meet the litter of German Shepherd puppies waiting to be adopted:

“Babies living in the snow? Our answer was a resounding NO!

Our small Ranch community went through some of the biggest storms we’d seen in decades. These tiny pups were living outside in the elements. Pups this small just wouldn’t survive with the sheer amount of snow we were predicted to have. It was basically a guaranteed death sentence. Even though we were completely packed we couldn’t let these tiny souls succumb to nature. Survival of the fittest isn’t compassionate and we were in a position to change the course of their futures and so we did!

All 7 puppies headed to our rescue ranch where they would be warm and safe. They came in nervous and under-socialized but have quickly blossomed into happy rolly polly puppies. We hope these innocent babies will touch your heart the way they have ours. If Celsius and her siblings touch your heart we hope you’ll give one of them the amazing home and family they’re patiently waiting to have.”

