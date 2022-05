Sponsored Content by Today Cleaners.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Dylan Decant, Ranch Rescue Technician with Marley’s Mutts, to tell us more about today’s featured pet, T-Bone.

T-bone is a two-year-old, short-stack pitbull. T-bone is stout and thick and an overall happy boy. He enjoys most other dogs and adores humans. He’s super sweet and very affectionate.

To learn more about T-Bone, other adoptable dogs and to learn more about Marley’s Mutts click here.