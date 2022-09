Sponsored Content by Today Cleaners.

Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Dylan Decant, Ranch Rescue Technician with Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue about the pet of the week, Smiley.

Smiley is a two year old German shepherd mix who attended Pawsitive change. She’s a sweet and loving girl who gets along with most dogs.

To learn more about Smiley and the other dogs up for adoption, click here.