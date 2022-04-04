Sponsored Content by Today Cleaners

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Connor Long, Medical Rescue Technician at Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue, about this week’s featured pups.

Sloane, Ferris and Cameron all came from the same owner who deserted them after finding out the dogs had mange. “Mange is so very treatable in the wide realm of canine illnesses we see in rescue but unfortunately many pups are surrendered or unclaimed as a result of the illness,” said Long.

The pups are now healthy enough to be adopted into their forever home. If you are interested in adopting the trio, visit the website and fill out an adoption form.