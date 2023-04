Sex: Female

Breed: Pug X

Estimated date of Birth: 06/03/2022

This beautiful girl’s name is Sassy, it’s the name she’s earned. Sassy is a delightful pug mix looking for her forever home. Sassy has a bubbly and bright personality that will put a smile on all that meet her. She is a social butterfly who has yet to meet a human she hasn’t loved. She love to play as much as she likes to lay in the sun.

Read more about Sassy and fill out her application here.