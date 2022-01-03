Marley’s Mutts Monday: Meet Rosemary

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan meets with Dylan Decant, Ranch Rescue Technician with Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue, to learn about another furry friend looking for a loving home.

The pet of the week is Rosemary, a three-year-old Daschund and Pitbull mix who is full of energy. Decant says Rosemary needs to find a family with an active lifestyle who will take her on plenty of walks and play with her outside: “You won’t keep on any weight with this dog. She is the perfect dog to hold you to your New Year’s resolutions of being active.”

