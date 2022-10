Sponsored Content by Today Cleaners.

Studio 17’s Kait Hill talks to Dylan Decant, Ranch Rescue Technician with Marley’s Mutts, to tell us more about today’s featured pet, Rosemary.

Rosemary is a two-year-old, female Pitbull mix. She’s super sweet and very affectionate. She’s a very goofy, happy, go lucky girl that would do well with most families especially with children.

