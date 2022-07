Sponsored Content by Today Cleaners.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Dylan Decant, Ranch Rescue Technician with Marley’s Mutts, to tell us more about today’s featured pet, Romy.

Romy is an eight-month-old, female Pitbull. She’s super sweet and very affectionate. She is missing one of her eyes, but that doesn’t hold her back from being one of the greatest dogs Marley’s Mutts has available.

