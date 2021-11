Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Dylan Decant, Ranch Rescue Technician at Marley’s Mutts Rescue, about the pet of the week, Rey.

Rey has been at the shelter since May despite her sweet disposition and well-behaved nature. Decant says “she does great in car rides and would be the perfect travel companion for the holidays.”

To learn more and to check out all the dogs up for adoption, click here.