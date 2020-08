BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Every Monday, we meet a new pet with Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue.

This week we met Rajun Cajun, the rescue who is ready to love on his new family.

“[He’s] got human eyes, human smiles and may actually be a guy named Bob in a dog’s body,” co-founder Zach Skow said.

Visit the Marley’s Mutts website to learn how you can adopt RC!