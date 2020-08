BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Every Monday, we meet a new pet with Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue.

This week we met Pumba and Scar, two rescue dogs who are ready to love on a new family.

“Scar and his brother Pumba were rescued from Inyo County Shelter after they’d been picked up as strays. These boys are STUNNING,” co-founder Zach Skow said.

Visit the Marley’s Mutts website to learn how you can adopt Pumba and Scar!