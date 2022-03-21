Sponsored Content by Today Cleaners.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Zach Skow, founder of Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue about today’s pet of the week, Petunia.

Petunia is a big girl that can play with the boys! She’s a 3-year-old Pitbull with lots of playful energy, “at almost 70lbs she’s large enough to keep up and her rough and rowdy play style is the perfect match for those rough and rowdy boys,” says the Marley’s Mutts website.

For more information about the pet of the week and the other dogs up for adoption, click here.