Sponsored Content by Today Cleaners.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Dylan Decant, Ranch Rescue Technician with Marley’s Mutts, to tell us more about today’s featured pet, Peggy.

Peggy is a three-year-old German shepherd mix. She is very happy go lucky and sweet. Peggy was pregnant when she was found and there is evidence that she has had multiple litters.

To learn more about Peggy, and other adoptable dogs or to learn more about Marley’s Mutts, click here.