Orlando is this week’s featured pet:

Looking for smart? Well we’ve got you covered! Orlando is about as sharp as they come and he can thank his border collie heritage for those brains and his good looks. That same heritage ensured he’s got loads of energy and is up for anything you want to do. This sweet boy lingered at our county shelter for over a month. We couldn’t let him sit there for even a moment longer so he’s now officially one of our adoptable dogs at our rescue ranch.

Dylan Decant, Ranch Rescue Technician with Marley’s Mutts, tells us more.

Click here to adopt Orlando.