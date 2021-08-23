Marley’s Mutts Monday: Meet Oprah the pup with a story to tell

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan spoke to Marley’s Mutts Ranch Rescue Technician, Dylan Decant about this week’s pet of the week.

Meet Oprah, she’s a paraplegic rottweiler from Morocco, looking for a fur-ever home that will provide her with a lot of TLC. Although incontinence is a common issue for dogs who are paraplegic Oprah has not suffered from this. She has been through a lot and is ready to go home with someone who can be caring and provide her lots of one on one attention.

For more information on Oprah or Marley’s Mutts visit their website.

