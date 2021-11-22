Marley’s Mutts Monday: meet Ned

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan gets to talk to Dylan Decant, Ranch Rescue Technician with Marley’s Mutts, to tell us more about today’s featured pet. Ned is a 7-year-old white Chihuahua looking for his forever home.

Ned has a skin condition that the Ranch is trying to get diagnosed and treated. Once Ned’s skin condition is sorted out he will be ready for adoption or foster care.

For more information on adopting Ned or any of the other pets available through Marley’s Mutts, call 661-556-7178 or visit their website.