Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Dylan Decant, Ranch Rescue Technician with Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue, to learn about this week’s featured pet.

Luke, the two-year-old Pitbull, is searching for a foster family that can support him through his heart treatments. With a pulmonary stenosis murmur, Luke needs a family located near/in Los Angeles to help take him to his vet appointments as he prepares to get a stint in his heart.

If you are willing to foster Luke and help facilitate his treatment, visit the adoption page.