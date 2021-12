Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Dylan Decant, Ranch Rescue Technician at Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue, about Lady Bird, the pet of the week.

“This girl is a gentle, affectionate, lo-key, couch potato. She loves humans so much she wants to be with them as much as possible,” says Decant. Lady Bird needs a life full of love and attention and as much enrichment as possible.

To learn more and to see all the dogs up for adoption, click here.