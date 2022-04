Sponsored Content by Today Cleaners.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Dylan Decant, Ranch Rescue Technician at Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue, about today’s pet of the week.

Kylo is a five-year-old Husky and Akita mix who needs a home full of love and enriching attention.

For more information about Kylo and the other dogs up for adoption, click here.