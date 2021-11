Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Dylan Decant, Ranch Rescue Technician with Marley’s Mutts Rescue, about the pet of the week, Jett.

Decant hopes to find Jett a loving home where he can spend the rest of his life with comfort. At 16-years-old, Jett gets along with most all dogs and will do well in a relaxed household.

To learn more and to check out all the dogs up for adoption, click here.