Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Dylan Decant, Ranch Rescue Technician with Marley’s Mutts Dog Rescue, about the pet of the week Jack.

Jack is a one year old Malinois mix, which is similar to a German Shepard. Malinois are breeds typically used by the police force or military due to their intelligence and high energy.

To learn more and to check out all the dogs up for adoption, click here.