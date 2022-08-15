Sponsored Content by Today Cleaners.

Studio 17’s Rachel Ziegler talks to Dylan Decant, Ranch Rescue Technician with Marley’s Mutts, to tell us more about today’s featured pet, George.

George is fourteen weeks old and has six other siblings available for adoption. They are all well behaved and very sweet. These pups could thrive in any home.

George and his siblings will go to their new homes fixed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations.

To learn more about Romy, other adoptable dogs and to learn more about Marley’s Mutts click here.