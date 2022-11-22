Sponsored Content by Today Cleaners.

Studio 17’s Shannon MacNeil talks to Dylan Decant, Ranch Rescue Technician at Marley’s Mutts Rescue, about today’s featured pet.

Courage is a middle-aged Pitbull He came to Marley’s Mutts from Cincinnati, where he was used as a bait dog. Shortly before they got him his tongue had been removed. “So, while we had to teach this dog to trust humans and animals again we also had to teach him how to eat and drink without a tongue,” said Decant.

To learn more about Courage and the other dogs up for adoption, call 661-556-7178 or click here.