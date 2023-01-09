Sponsored Content by Today Cleaners.

Studio 17’s guest host, Kait Hill talks to Dylan Decant, Ranch Rescue Technician at Marley’s Mutts Rescue, about today’s featured pet, Clyde.

Clyde would make a great adventure buddy and could keep up no matter where your next adventure takes you. He would not do well in a quiet uneventful home as true to his husky nature he needs to be mentally stimulated otherwise he’ll get himself into trouble.

To learn more about Clyde and the other dogs up for adoption, call 661-556-7178 or click here.