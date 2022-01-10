Marley’s Mutts Monday: Meet Clyde, the blue-eyed beauty

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Dylan Decant, ranch rescue technician with Marley’s Mutts to tell us more about today’s featured pet that is up for adoption.

Clyde is an 18-month-old black husky looking for his forever home. This boy is all husky all the time. He might as well be the definition of big husky energy. He is still a puppy and loves to play, play, play. Clyde would do well in a high-energy, active home.

If you’re looking for an accountability buddy that will keep you on track with your workout goals this new year, Clyde could be the perfect partner in crime. He’s looking for a human to call his Bonnie.

For more information on adopting Clyde or any of the other pets at Marley’s Mutts check out their website or give them a call at 661-556-7178.