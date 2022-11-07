Studio 17’s Kait Hill talks to Dylan Decant, Ranch Rescue Technician at Marley’s Mutts Rescue, about today’s featured pet.

Choco is an extremely sweet senior Pitbull who absolutely loves his toys and comfy beds. He’s looking for a household that will be lower activity for him, and a family who wants to spoil him rotten.

Marley’s Mutts says Choco came from a shelter where he was saved from being putdown on multiple occasions by the employees because he was so special, now Choco is safe at The Ranch and hoping to find him a home for the holidays.

