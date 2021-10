Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Dylan Decant, Ranch Rescue Technician with Marley’s Mutts, about the Cheeks, the Pitbull who loves to smile.

“He’s a smiler,” Decant says. “He’ll just lift up that front lip and let his teeth show, but he’s really a sweet dog. Just a love bug.”

To learn more about Cheeks and the other dogs up for adoption at Marley’s Mutts, click here.